Two Missouri men among three storm chasers killed in Texas crash

Two Missouri men were among three people killed Tuesday while chasing a tornado in Texas.
According to The Associated Press, Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, and Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, both of Cassville, Mo., were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Spur, Texas, that killed another man. Cassville is in southwest Missouri, about 50 miles west of Branson.
Authorities said Williamson was driving a black Chevy Suburban on Farm Road 1081, about 5 miles west of Spur, when the vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a Jeep was westbound on Farm Road 2794.
The Jeep’s driver was identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Ariz.
Williamson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.
According to The Associated Press, Yarnall and Jaeger were wearing their seat belts.
Williamson and Yarnall were contractors for the Weather Channel, the channel said in a statement.
