Three storm chasers killed in West Texas wreck, officials say

Three storm chasers, including two contractors working for the Weather Channel, were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in West Texas, officials confirmed, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and multiple reports.
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Spur, about an hour east of Lubbock.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez said a northbound Suburban drove through a stop sign and collided with a westbound Jeep about five miles west of Spur, KCBD-TV reported.
The Weather Channel released a statement Tuesday evening.
“This afternoon we learned that three people died in a car accident in Texas, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall. Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”
Statement by @TxDPS on fatal storm chaser crash near Spur, TX. pic.twitter.com/W8NgcIU7ov— Evan Coan (@EPCoan) March 28, 2017
Many storm chasers were posting about the crash on social media.
Jeff Piotrowski, a professional storm chaser with TwisterChasers.com, tweeted that he was at the scene of the accident and confirmed that three storm chasers died.
Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017
According to Piotrowski’s tweets, storm chasers were tracking a possible tornado west of Spur.
KLBK-TV reported that a tornado warning was in effect at the time of the crash, though it was unclear if weather played a factor in the wreck.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments