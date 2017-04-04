Voters appear to support marijuana question, animal shelter in low-turnout election

2:10 Big-ticket KC projects: How today's election could impact you Pause

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:13 Kansas elector talks about Trump vote

2:58 Moms of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions talk after meeting with Belton police

0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

2:01 Human bones found in Cass County

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure