‘Raise the Woof!’ rally urges voters to approve a new KC animal shelter

Supporters of a bond package that would include replacing Kansas City’s dilapidated animal shelter gathered, along with their pets, Sunday afternoon at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain at Mill Creek Park in the Plaza area.
The “Raise the Woof!” rally urged people to vote “Yes” April 4 on Question 3, which includes the new shelter plus other city building upgrades.
It is one of three city-sponsored questions on Kansas City’s ballot. The questions include $600 million for streets, bridges and sidewalks; $150 million for flood control; and $50 million for city building improvements. Each requires a 57.1 percent voter approval.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James said voters would have a chance to take care of problems that have needed attention for a long time.
If Question 3 is approved, the city says, it will spend $14 million in bond funds, along with millions in private contributions, on a new shelter in Swope Park near the Kansas City Zoo and Lakeside Nature Center.
The shelter’s price tag has drawn opposition from critics, some saying that kind of money should be spent on homeless people and that the city should work with other animal shelters.
