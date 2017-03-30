What you need to know about Kansas City’s largest GO bond election ever

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans Pause

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

2:00 Nelson-Atkins Museum plans for growth

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:25 ‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?