Fates of bond proposals, tax initiative, pot penalties rest with KC area voters

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry' Pause

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

1:46 Dog lifts spirits of young patients at Children's Mercy Hospital

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans

0:27 A few warmup dunks by Michael Porter Jr. at McDonald's All-American Game

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?