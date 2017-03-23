Election road map: Your guide to the issues on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

4:13 Mayor Sly James asserts 'the state of our city is strong'

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes