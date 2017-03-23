Elections

March 23, 2017 2:28 PM

Election road map: Your guide to the issues on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot

The Kansas City Star staff

Kansas Citians will head to the polls April 4 to decide multiple ballot issues.

Voters will decide whether to approve the largest series of general obligation bond authorizations in city history. The majority of the $800 million in bonds would be put toward dozens of road, sidewalk and bridge projects scattered across all six City Council districts. The remainder — about $200 million — would address improving flood control and public buildings in the city and replacing its dilapidated animal shelter.

Also on April’s ballot is a  1/8 -cent sales tax proposal that would benefit economic development in the central part of the city, proponents say. There is also a proposal to reduce the punishment for marijuana possession. If passed, it would eliminate the possibility of serving jail time for those convicted of simple possession and would reduce the maximum fine from $500 to $25.

Read all of The Star’s coverage of the issues Kansas Citians will vote on next month, including analysis and a look at other regional and national elections.

For a sample ballot, visit the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners website.

Question 1: Streets, sidewalks and bridges

Take a short tour and see some of Kansas City's sidewalk woes

The $150 million in planned sidewalk repairs on the April 4 election ballot would take homeowners off the hook for the cost of repairs, but the city will have to convince Kansas City voters the work is critical and can be done fairly across the city.

Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

Question 2: Flood control

Brookside residents detail flooding woes

Brookside resident Lea Murphy talks about dealing with serious flooding in her basement from torrential rains in recent years. The city is proposing an $800 million general obligation bond package on the April 4 ballot that includes $150 million for flood

Allison Long and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

Question 3: Public buildings and structures

The push for a new KC animal shelter

Teresa Johnson, CEO of KC Pet Project, recently gave a tour of the Kansas City Animal Shelter on Raytown Road. City officials have proposed replacing the outdated animal shelter as part of the upcoming $800 million infrastructure bond package.

Allison Long and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

Question 4:  1/8 -cent sales tax

Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

Advocates for a citywide one-eighth-cent sales tax on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot want to spur economic development along Prospect Avenue, a central city stretch that has been deteriorating for decades.

Diane Stafford and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

Question 5: Marijuana punishment

Pros and cons: Kansas Citians will vote on marijuana penalities

On April 4, Kansas City voters could reduce penalties for marijuana possession to a $25 fine. What are the pros and cons?

Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Analysis of the issues

 

What you need to know about Kansas City’s largest GO bond election ever

Here are frequently asked questions and answers to the measures on the ballot.
 

$800 million bond package is a big political gamble on Kansas City’s April ballot

The proposal would require a tax increase at a time when anti-tax sentiment runs high and trust in government nationally is low.
 

KC’s ‘complete streets’ plan for bond projects would benefit drivers, walkers, cyclists

If voters approve the bond request, streets and sidewalks would be repaired with walkers and bicyclists in mind.
 

Campaign flier on KC’s infrastructure proposal understates tax increase

The average homeowner would pay about $100 more per year should the bond package pass.
 

Survey indicates KC’s infrastructure bond measures passing

Survey showed 62 percent of likely voters support $800 million in general obligation bonds.

