Ted Nugent headed to Lenexa for Kobach's gubernatorial campaign

Ted Nugent is heading to Johnson County to help boost Kris Kobach’s run for governor.
Kobach’s campaign confirmed Wednesday that the musician and lightning rod conservative will appear at the Lenexa Community Center on June 23 for a Kobach campaign event.
Kobach’s spokeswoman said in an email that there be a VIP event at 2 p.m. followed by “talk and a few songs” at 3 p.m.
The event was first reported by the Sunflower State Journal.
Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State, has struggled to raise funds during the GOP race, where he is competing against Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former nominee Jim Barnett for the Republican nomination.
Nugent is the latest celebrity to help in the Kansas governor’s race. Donald Trump Jr. came to help Kobach raise funds late last year, while Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is set to help Colyer next week.
The Star's Bryan Lowry contributed to this report
