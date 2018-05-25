Chiefs coach Andy Reid plans to help raise money for Kansas governor candidate

The coach of the Kansas City Chiefs is pitching in to help Gov. Jeff Colyer's campaign for governor.
Colyer's campaign announced Friday afternoon that Andy Reid will join him at two events, on June 4 in Wichita and on June 6 in Mission Hills.
Chiefs officials did not immediately comment about the appearances Friday afternoon.
"We're excited and appreciate Andy's support in these fundraisers," Colyer campaign spokeswoman Kara Fullmer said.
Colyer, who took over the state's executive office in late January after Gov. Sam Brownback joined President Donald Trump's administration, is running against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former nominee Jim Barnett for the Republican nomination.
Tickets for the events start at $500 each. More extravagant packages range from $1,000 to $4,000. The $4,000 package includes four tickets to a VIP reception and a photo opportunity.
