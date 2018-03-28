Kansas schools would get $500 million boost under new Republican plan

Kansas schools would receive a $500 million funding increase under a new plan offered by Republican lawmakers.
A House committee advanced legislation on Wednesday night that would phase in the increase over five years.
“I think this represents a good-faith effort to try and get our state education system back on track,” said Rep. Melissa Rooker, a Fairway Republican.
The Kansas Supreme Court this fall ruled that schools are inadequately funded. The court set an April 30 deadline for lawmakers to show how they plan to respond.
The Legislature typically takes much of April off, however; effectively leaving lawmakers less than two weeks to find a solution if they want to start their break on time.
The plan unveiled Wednesday marked the first Republican-backed effort to respond to the court. It came the day after Senate Democrats endorsed a $600 million increase for schools that was rejected by Republican senators.
Mark Tallman, associate executive director of Kansas Association of School Boards, said a phase-in can be appropriate. But he still had concerns.
"I think people will feel positive. It is a substantial amount when added to what's already been put in," he said. "There will be concern about the length of time to get there."
It wasn’t immediately clear how many Republicans support the measure. Even the lawmaker who offered the proposal expressed reservations, saying his own projections indicate the Legislature won’t be able to increase funding in other areas if they follow through with the plan.
“I didn’t have the money for a judicial increase. I didn’t have the money for higher education. I didn’t have the money for other things I wanted to do,” Rep. Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican, said.
Senate Republican leaders have previously denounced potential funding increases for education. Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, has said new funding would require a tax increase or significant cuts.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, declined to comment on the proposal.
Rep. Steve Huebert, a Valley Center Republican, questioned whether Kansas can afford an increase of that size.
“I think in some ways, we’re already at the point where by next year or within two years you are forcing another tax increase and that’s concerning to me,” Huebert said.
Rep. Ed Trimmer, a Winfield Democrat, suggested $500 million may not be enough to satisfy a group of school districts that are suing for additional funding. He noted a study commissioned by legislative leaders released earlier this month that said up to $2 billion more may be needed to improve academic performance.
The study included a range of possible increases, including a $450 million boost. The study authors said that amount would be enough to raise the state’s high school graduation rate to 95 percent, up from 86.9 percent, but would not otherwise improve academic performance.
“I think we’re rolling the dice if we do this,” Trimmer said.
