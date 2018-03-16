Lawmakers shocked by report that Kansas schools need up to $2 billion

Kansas schools may need between $1.7 billion and $2 billion in new funding to meet performance targets, according to a highly anticipated report provided to lawmakers.
Those amounts would represent massive increases that could upend the state’s budget, potentially requiring cuts or tax increases to pay for them.
The figures released Friday shocked lawmakers and others who had expected the report might provide a low-ball figure on school spending. Instead, the study commissioned by legislative leaders says schools need much more to meet student achievement targets.
"It appears to me they’ve done a study that says you need to spend significantly more," said Mark Desetti, a lobbyist for the Kansas National Education Association.
The report’s recommendations focus on three scenarios, with any increase phased in over five years.
In one scenario, schools need more than $400 million more. That would be enough to maintain current performance, according to the study.
Another scenario calls for a $1.7 billion increase to meet heightened targets. A third scenario with even higher achievement standards calls for an increase of more than $2 billion.
The Legislature is paying more than $200,000 for the study. Some lawmakers quickly pointed out apparent errors, including in school district enrollment figures.
"I think we identified that there are several things that are missing or not correct," said Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg.
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, left during the presentation and did not answer questions about the study.
"I'm about to send out a statement, I'm going to get it to everyone," Wagle said. "It'll be out in just a couple of minutes."
Wagle has previously said that lawmakers were focused on finding experts who would help show the court that funding is adequate.
House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, said the study shows that more money for schools produces better results. The study proves that schools have been underfunded for years, he said, adding that it will be expensive to fix the problem.
Ward had questioned the work of Lori Taylor, the Texas professor who led the study. But on Friday, he said he was surprised. "I will admit that right now. I was not expecting them to come back with a $2.076 billion price tag," he said.
The report is expected to set lawmakers scrambling to meet the Kansas Supreme Court’s April 30 deadline to respond to ruling last fall that funding is unconstitutional because it is inadequate.
Lawmakers typically take much of April off. If the Legislature wants to keep its typical break, it will need to wrap up school finance work in about three weeks.
Whatever the Legislature does, the court will then rule whether the plan is constitutional. It’s unclear what would happen if the justices reject the Legislature’s work.
Would the court give lawmakers more time? Would they order a funding amount? Or would they stop Kansas from funding schools until the Legislature approves a constitutional plan?
That last option would effectively shut down schools while lawmakers continue to work. Although classes would likely be out for summer, many districts provide summer programs and use the time to catch up on maintenance.
The report opens the endgame in a years-long lawsuit known as Gannon. Several school districts sued the state for additional funding. For more than a year, the case has been in front of the Supreme Court.
"It’s clear we’re going to have to come up with a large sum of money" to comply with the court, said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka.
