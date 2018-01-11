Gov. Greitens faces calls for investigation, resignation over blackmail allegations

A bipartisan group of state senators is calling for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to investigate allegations that Gov. Eric Greitens threatened to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

At least one says that if the allegations are true, Greitens should either resign or be impeached.

The allegations, first reported by KMOV in St. Louis, surfaced shortly after Greitens delivered his annual State of the State address Wednesday night. The ex-husband of Greitens’ mistress gave the TV station an audio recording of the woman confessing the affair and accusing Greitens of blindfolding her and taking a nude photo against her will to blackmail her into silence.

Sen. Doug Libla, a Poplar Bluff Republican, has written a letter to Hawley asking him to look into the allegations. He was joined in his call by several other Republican and Democratic senators.

“The only way we can remove this cloud is to get all the facts,” said Sen. Gary Romine, a Farmington Republican. “We need this to move as quickly as possible. If it exonerates him, we can move on. If it doesn’t, he needs to resign or face impeachment.”

Greitens, a Republican, has admitted to the extramarital affair but through his attorney has vehemently denied the blackmail allegations. The woman involved in the matter has not made a comment, and the allegations were recorded without her knowledge by her ex-husband and released to the media without her consent.

Hawley, a Republican who is mounting a campaign for U.S. Senate, is already investigating use of a self-destructing messaging app by members of the governor’s staff. Hawley’s office did not immediately comment on whether it would proceed with an investigation into the blackmail allegations.

Rep. Brandon Ellington, a Kansas City Democrat, issued a statement Thursday saying the governor could no longer serve while facing the accusations.

“I respect the governor’s right to privacy, however, the reports against him regarding sexual assault and blackmail cannot be shielded as a family matter because blackmail is a felony,” he said. “Due to the serious nature of these accusations, I believe Eric Greitens cannot effectively function as governor and I strongly urge him to resign.”

Other Democrats were similarly scathing in their response to the report.

“People accused of these egregious acts do not get to waive off the scrutiny of law enforcement simply because they are in a position of power; and victims of these crimes deserve our full support,” Senate Democratic leaders Gina Walsh of St. Louis County and Kiki Curls of Kansas City said in a statement Thursday morning.

Most GOP leaders in Missouri were cautious in the aftermath. They did not disown Greitens, but they did not rush to defend him, either. Republican legislative leaders canceled their weekly Thursday press conference, citing an impending ice storm.

“Like many Missourians, we find these serious allegations shocking and concerning. As this situation is evolving, we expect the governor to be honest and forthright,” Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, a Joplin Republican, and other GOP leaders said in a joint statement Thursday morning.

The House adjourned without taking action on two bills they were expected to pass: a lobbyist gift ban and a bill pertaining to human trafficking.

Sen. Mike Cierpiot, a Lee’s Summit Republican, declined to weigh in on the controversy.

“I have thoughts, but they remain private,” Cierpiot said. “There’s just not enough information.”

Rep. Bryan Spencer, a Wentzville Republican, urged caution.

“It’s too early. We don’t know the facts. All we hear is what’s in the news,” Spencer said. “It’s too early. There’s too many times where people get in front of an issue without knowing the facts and look like fools.”

Spencer noted that the governor admitted to the affair but said that more evidence would be needed to justify an investigation into the blackmail allegations.

“I want to see if there’s evidence that warrants something. I don’t want to go on just an allegation. In today’s society, we can destroy people with just accusations,” he said.

Rep. Mark Ellebracht, a Liberty Democrat, has called for a criminal investigation.

“My heart goes out to Mrs. Greitens and her family. They deserve all the privacy they can get. … Infidelity is unfortunate, but it is not illegal,” he said. “Blackmail is illegal. Potential allegations of sexual assault are illegal. It is not fair for the governor to hide behind his family and use them as a shield for what should be a criminal investigation.”

Rep. Jerome Barnes, a Raytown Democrat, said Greitens should resign regardless of whether the blackmail allegations are proven.

“He’s a Navy SEAL. We have high standards to be a Navy SEAL. There should be high standards to be a governor also,” Barnes said.

Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, a St. Louis Democrat, made a similar demand on Twitter, citing the governor’s campaign promises.

“On his website and throughout the campaign, Eric Greitens declares: WE MUST END THE CULTURE OF CORRUPTION. Now, I’m asking him to walk the walk. Resign immediately!” Nasheed said.

She later said on the Senate floor: “I don’t know any woman who would go to her husband and lie about having an affair and how it happened. It’s appalling that this chamber is so quiet on that issue.”

Fallout over the allegations spilled over into national politics.

A campaign ad for Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner featuring Greitens will no longer be airing, a testament to the perceived danger for Republicans in standing behind Missouri’s governor.

Greitens had been raising his national profile since first taking office just over a year ago. He traveled the country extensively to court GOP donors, and was widely considered to have aspirations for the White House.

Greitens, Missouri’s first Jewish governor, is scheduled to headline the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual event in Las Vegas next month. Matt Brooks, the group’s executive director, said Thursday that the organization plans to stand with Greitens.

“Eric is family to the RJC and as such our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time,” Brooks said in an email. “Regarding his attendance at our meeting in Las Vegas, that is a decision that he and his wife will have to make in the coming weeks as they figure out how best to move forward.”

Katie Glueck of the McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed to this report.