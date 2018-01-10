Greitens calls for tax cuts but offers no specifics on plan for state budget

Gov. Eric Greitens joined the chorus of Missouri Republicans calling for cuts to the state income tax in his second State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature Wednesday night.
With a spate of tax-slashing bills already introduced in both the House and Senate, and with the GOP holding super majorities in both chambers, the push for tax cuts seems to be picking up steam in 2018.
Critics have pointed to Kansas, which saw its state budget fall into financial chaos after income tax cuts were implemented in 2012.
After nine rounds of budget cuts, Kansas lawmakers voted last year to rescind most of the 2012 tax reductions.
According to a draft of his speech prepared and given to the media in advance, Greitens called tax cuts “one of the best investments we can make in Missouri.” He vowed to lay out a detailed tax cut plan by early next week, and is widely expected to travel the state to sell his plan to Missourians.
“It is the boldest state tax reform in America,” he said of his plan. “And with your help, we will lower taxes for working families and make it easier for businesses to come to Missouri and create jobs. And we will do it in a way that is fiscally sound, maintains our state’s triple-A credit rating, and does not burden our children with debt.”
While he promised tax cuts, Greitens once again delivered his State of the State speech without laying out his plan for the state budget.
The State of the State has long been when governors unveil their proposed budget for the next year. Greitens broke with that tradition last year, and has faced criticism for doing so again this year.
On Tuesday, state budget planners announced that they’re projecting that the state will bring in roughly $200 million less than initially expected this fiscal year, and they’re planning on modest 2.5 percent revenue growth next year.
Another repeat from Greitens’ first State of the State a year ago was his call for lawmakers to pass a ban on lobbyist gifts to elected officials.
Greitens signed an executive order on his first day in office banning gifts from lobbyists to state employees of the executive branch. He noted that the Missouri House approved a gift ban last year that died in the Senate.
The House is set to pass the gift ban again on Thursday.
His critics have noted that one of the reasons the gift ban stalled in the Senate last year was Greitens’ own behavior.
Greitens refused to disclose how much lobbyists and corporations paid to bankroll his inaugural festivities, and his political team founded a nonprofit that doesn’t have to abide by voter-imposed campaign contribution limits or reveal where it gets its money.
Some senators have publicly balked at passing a ban on lobbyist gifts while the governor’s nonprofit can accept unlimited cash from lobbyists.
The governor made no mention of the controversy, instead urging lawmakers to stop taking lobbyist gifts.
“This year, both bodies need to get together and pass a ban on gifts from lobbyists to the legislature,” Greitens said. “But in the meantime, I have a simple request: I call on every member of the legislature to join me in a pledge not to accept any gift from lobbyists. Let’s get this done for the people of Missouri.”
Greitens speech also emphasized his push to cut government regulations on business, saying government red tape has been “ building up for too long, like plaque in the arteries of Missouri’s economy.
“My team and I will continue to eliminate regulations that are unproductive and unnecessary, and, when we need legislation to roll back regulations, we will work with you,” he said.
He also emphasized jobs, saying that while “we haven’t fixed in one year what was broken over the course of many decades, and many Missourians still struggle,” his administration can tout that there are “more jobs in Missouri than ever before, people are going back to work, and we are moving Missouri in a new and better direction.”
Greitens also urged lawmakers to make changes to the state’s foster care system, such as passing legislation that would help foster children get access to bank accounts.
The governor, who had not held public office before he was sworn in last year, said legislators were sent to Jefferson City “not to work for the connected or the comfortable, but for those who have felt counted out and forgotten.
“They are strong and proud, and while they may not have pull or power or privilege, they do have enormous potential,” he said. “To those Missourians, I have a simple message: We have been and we will fight for you every single day.”
Jason Hancock: 573-634-3565, @J_Hancock
