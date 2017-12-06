Johnson County manager ouster prompts outcry, but vote reversal unlikely

More Videos 1:25 Fine art for KU fans: $25,000 Rock Chalk Jayhawk paintings Pause 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 2:35 Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 1:57 Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 0:53 Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive 1:17 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 0:40 Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager Excerpts from Johnson County Commission discussion of County Manager Hannes Zacharias' employment before 4-3 vote Nov. 30 to terminate that contract as of Dec. 31. Excerpts from Johnson County Commission discussion of County Manager Hannes Zacharias' employment before 4-3 vote Nov. 30 to terminate that contract as of Dec. 31. Courtesy of Johnson County Government

Excerpts from Johnson County Commission discussion of County Manager Hannes Zacharias' employment before 4-3 vote Nov. 30 to terminate that contract as of Dec. 31. Courtesy of Johnson County Government