Shakeup in Joco: County manager’s contract not renewed

In a move that stunned and dismayed some leaders, the Johnson County Commission voted 4-3 on Thursday not to renew County Manager Hannes Zacharias’ contract past the end of this year.
In a statement, Ed Eilert, chairman of the county commission, informed county employees of the decision. The vote was timed to give Zacharias the required 30 day’s notice before his service as county manager ends Dec. 31.
Eilert said in his statement to employees that he was greatly disappointed by the vote. “As I stated prior to and following the vote, I do not agree with the decision and believe it is not the correct action for our county commission to take,” Eilert said. “This vote does not reflect in any negative way on the moral, ethical or professional character of Mr. Zacharias, as I and others stated as the vote was taken.”
Those voting for ending Zacharias’ contract were commissioners Steve Klika, Mike Brown, Jason Osterhaus and Michael Ashcraft. Those voting against were Eilert, Ron Shaffer and Jim Allen.
Zacharias was appointed county manager in August 2009. He joined the county as an assistant county manager in 2001 and was promoted to deputy county manager in 2005. He oversaw an organization of more than 3,800 employees serving a county with more than 580,000 residents.
Eilert thanked Zacharias for his years of public service to the county and said the process of selecting a new county manager would begin soon.
