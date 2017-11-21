Lt. Gov. Colyer set to announce new head of scrutinized state agency

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer is expected to announce Wednesday a new leader for one of the most controversial state agencies in Kansas.
A media advisory email sent out Tuesday said that he will announce the appointment of the new secretary for the Department for Children and Families.
The move comes less than three weeks after Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration announced that current Secretary Phyllis Gilmore was retiring from the agency on Dec. 1.
Gilmore has faced scrutiny and concerns about the foster care system and other agency responsibilities under her watch.
A recent investigation by The Star described a lack of transparency inside DCF.
The story featured Dianne Keech, a former DCF deputy director, telling The Star that she had been instructed to shred notes taken in meetings where a child’s death was discussed.
Gilmore has also faced critical audits of the state agency, as well come under criticism for news in October that more than 70 children were missing from the state’s foster care system.
Gilmore also has been questioned about children having to stay in overnight in the offices of foster care contractors more than 100 times over a year.
Earlier this year, Brownback was appointed to join President Donald Trump’s administration. Brownback has yet to leave his role as governor as he waits for a full confirmation vote from the U.S. Senate.
