Secrecy inside child welfare system can kill: ‘God help the children of Kansas’

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child Caleb was 10 when his mother killed him in his sleep. Caleb's father Clint Blansett still can’t believe that a Kansas Department for Children and Families social worker showed up at his door before his son’s memorial service to make sure he didn’t publicly discuss the case. Caleb was 10 when his mother killed him in his sleep. Caleb's father Clint Blansett still can’t believe that a Kansas Department for Children and Families social worker showed up at his door before his son’s memorial service to make sure he didn’t publicly discuss the case. Jill Toyoshiba and Laura Bauer The Kansas City Star

