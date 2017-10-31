Expanding his opioid investigation, Hawley demands documents from three distributors

0:52 Melania Trump appears in Aflac commercial in 2005 Pause

1:41 Merriam school opens a doctor-staffed clinic

1:01 Colyer sworn in as 47th governor of Kansas

2:36 Ideas flow as citizens imagine Overland Park’s future

1:30 Listen to Missouri AG Josh Hawley criticize the 'sexual revolution'

1:43 Trump opens first State of the Union declaring a mission to make America great again for 'all Americans'

3:27 Rep. Joe Kennedy III delivers Democratic response to State of the Union

2:10 Greitens stops in KC area to promote his $800 million tax plan

1:02 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback sounds off on the condition of state facilities