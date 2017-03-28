Opioid industry draws scrutiny of Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri will lead a congressional probe of the opioid industry after executives from one of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers were charged in a federal racketeering case.
McCaskill, the ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, sent letters Tuesday on behalf of the committee to the five largest prescription opioid manufacturers requesting documents that show internal estimates of the risk of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose or death from opioid use.
“I hear it everywhere I go — drug overdose deaths, the vast majority of them related to prescription opioids or heroin, are single-handedly destroying families and communities across Missouri and the country, and I refuse to just stand by and watch,” McCaskill, a former Jackson County prosecutor, said in a statement. “We have an obligation to everyone devastated by this epidemic to find answers.
“All of this didn’t happen overnight — it happened one prescription and marketing program at a time.”
In 2015, more than 15,000 people in the U.S. died from overdoses involving prescription opioids, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which notes that is quadruple the rate of overdose deaths in 1999. If illicit opioids are counted, the total number of overdose deaths from opioids in 2015 rises to more than 33,000, an increase of 4,400 from the year before.
The U.S. Department of Justice brought charges in December against six former executives of Insys Therapeutics, one of the largest opioid manufacturers in the country, alleging that they engaged in a nationwide bribery scheme that led to doctors unnecessarily prescribing fentanyl-based pain medication.
For the investigation, McCaskill asked Insys and four other pharmaceutical companies for any reports generated within the last five years concerning compliance audits of sales and marketing policies, documents outlining marketing and business plans, and quotas for sales representatives concerning physician recruitment.
She also asked for documentation of the companies’ contribution to advocacy organizations and reports issued to government agencies in accordance with corporate integrity agreements or other settlement agreements.
The other companies that received the document request were Purdue Pharma, Depomed, Mylan and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson.
“This epidemic is the direct result of a calculated sales and marketing strategy major opioid manufacturers have allegedly pursued over the past 20 years to expand their market share and increase dependency on powerful — and often deadly — painkillers,” McCaskill said in the statement.
“To achieve this goal, manufactures have reportedly sought, among other techniques, to downplay the risk of addiction to their products and encourage physicians to prescribe opioids for all cases of pain and in high doses,” she said.
