Government & Politics

Former KC Mayor Sly James spokesman charged with assault

By Steve Vockrodt And Joe Robertson

The Kansas City Star

October 28, 2017 4:54 PM

The former spokesman for Sly James appeared in a court that handles domestic violence on an assault charge Friday, the same day the Kansas City mayor’s office announced that he is no longer an employee.

James Roberts, 32, appeared Friday morning in Kansas City Municipal Court, one day after he was released from the Jackson County Detention Center, court and jail records showed.

Roberts appeared Friday in a courtroom that primarily handles domestic violence cases, according to a municipal court spokeswoman.

The Kansas City Police Department did not produce additional records associated with Roberts’ arrest on Saturday.

Roberts had been James’ director of communications. Joni Wickham, chief of staff for James, said she could not comment on a personnel issue.

Wickham released a statement late Friday indicating that Roberts was no longer a city employee, but said James’ office would release no further details.

Attempts to reach Roberts on Friday and Saturday were not successful.

Roberts started working in the mayor’s office in November 2016. Prior to working at City Hall, Roberts worked for Dover Strategy Group and had previously worked on former Kansas House Rep. Paul Davis’ 2014 unsuccessful run to unseat Gov. Sam Brownback.

Roberts’ next court appearance is Dec. 13.

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

