Shake up at City Hall: KC mayor’s communications director ‘no longer an employee’

The communications director for Kansas City Mayor Sly James is no longer a member of James’ staff, city officials said late Friday.
James Roberts, the mayor’s communication director since last November, is no longer an employee with the mayor’s office, according to Joni Wickham, James’ chief of staff.
A statement from James’ office late Friday read in part: “James Roberts, who previously held the title as Communications Director, is no longer an employee with the Mayor’s Office. No additional comments will be forthcoming regarding this personnel matter.”
Attempts to reach Roberts for comment were unsuccessful.
Roberts joined the mayor’s office after nearly a decade in campaign strategy and communications. He was director of campaign strategy at the Dover Strategy Group before his stint at City Hall.
