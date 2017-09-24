Here is what Chiefs players did during the national anthem

When you left work on Friday, this was a story line you didn’t expect would dominate the NFL on Sunday, right?
But all eyes have been on what players were doing when the national anthem was being performed before each NFL game.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt issued a statement about the topic. Here is what the Chiefs players did during the playing of the anthem (see video above) before Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Carson, Calif.
Some observations:
Defensive lineman Chris Jones was on one knee. Linebacker Justin Houston was down on both knees, and cornerback Marcus Peters and receiver Chris Conley each took a knee, too. Nose tackle Bennie Logan had a hand on Peters.
Two players were kneeling on opposite sides of quarterback Alex Smith, and tight end Travis Kelce took a knee. Running back Kareem Hunt sat on a bench.
A group of Chiefs players sitting during anthem, some fans on this side of Stub Hub Center yell "stand up" pic.twitter.com/mRWsyHCxyY— Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) September 24, 2017
Travis Kelce Kneeled With His Chiefs Teammates Against Racial Injustice & Police Brutality https://t.co/pa9OEzG3SM pic.twitter.com/rsjpLpxnFo— Robert Littal (@BSO) September 24, 2017
