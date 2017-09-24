More Videos

Chiefs leave the field after 24-10 victory over Chargers

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

Marcus Peters talks about teammates, matchup with Keenan Allen

Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits'

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead

Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do'

Some Players sit out National Anthem at Chiefs-Chargers game in Carson, Ca. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Chiefs

Here is what Chiefs players did during the national anthem

By Pete Grathoff, Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian

The Kansas City Star

September 24, 2017 3:39 PM

When you left work on Friday, this was a story line you didn’t expect would dominate the NFL on Sunday, right?

But all eyes have been on what players were doing when the national anthem was being performed before each NFL game.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt issued a statement about the topic. Here is what the Chiefs players did during the playing of the anthem (see video above) before Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Carson, Calif.

Some observations:

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was on one knee. Linebacker Justin Houston was down on both knees, and cornerback Marcus Peters and receiver Chris Conley each took a knee, too. Nose tackle Bennie Logan had a hand on Peters.

Two players were kneeling on opposite sides of quarterback Alex Smith, and tight end Travis Kelce took a knee. Running back Kareem Hunt sat on a bench.

