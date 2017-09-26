Ex-Royals great Frank White suffers worst beat-down of his short political career

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:58 How music producer Anthony 'JWhite Did It' of KCK did it 2:20 Fatal crashes up in Kansas City: Impairment, speed to blame 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 3:11 With pending free agency, Royals reflect on last week of season 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 1:06 Deadly shooting in KCK 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Frank White says he's tired of being a 'punching bag' Jackson County Executive Frank White accused legislators Monday of treating his appointment of a new COMBAT director as a "political football." Legislators accused him of shutting them out of the process. Jackson County Executive Frank White accused legislators Monday of treating his appointment of a new COMBAT director as a "political football." Legislators accused him of shutting them out of the process. Jackson County

