Kansas City’s previous police chief, Darryl Forté, was the fifth-highest paid employee in the department. He earned $189,619.64 in gross pay last fiscal year.
Government & Politics

Find out how much Kansas City police are paid

By Kelsey Ryan

August 03, 2017 9:00 AM

Four people in the Kansas City Police Department made more money than former Police Chief Darryl Forté last year, according to records provided by the department through a sunshine request.

Forté, who resigned in May, was paid $189,619 in gross wages last fiscal year. But Maj. Eric Winebrenner, Shoal Creek division office; Deputy Chief Randall Hundley, administration bureau; Maj. John Mueller, investigations bureau; and Sgt. Ronald Podraza, traffic enforcement, all made more.

Multiple factors affect pay, including experience, education, specialized training, skill level and more. Gross pay includes overtime and payouts for retirements and resignations. Several of the top paid people in the last year have since retired.

The salary and compensation for the new chief, Maj. Rick Smith, has not yet been finalized.

The department planned to pay $197.8 million in salaries, benefits and pension contributions for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, according to the department’s annual report. That’s nearly 85 percent of its $232.8 million budget that year.

When Forté announced his retirement, it was revealed he was owed nearly $500,000 for vacation, sick and comp time. Police board members say the compensation he received was no different from previous chiefs.

The nearly 2,000 police and support staff in the Kansas City Police Department made a total of $136.2 million in gross wages last year.

Although the vast majority of public employees’ pay comes from taxpayers, some government workers’ salaries also are paid by private grants, user fees and other sources.

Employee salaries often make up the single largest item in governments’ budgets, just as they often are the largest expense for a private company. Examining the information in these databases can provide insights on how fairly governments compensate public employees, how pay for public positions compares with pay in the private sector, how pay varies by position and more.

The database does not include personal information such as addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and Social Security numbers. More than 160 names have been redacted from the database by the department, including people who are in covert positions or who are on personnel, injury, sick, family or military leave.

Search the database to find out how much police and staff were paid:

The top paid employees in the Kansas City Police Department last year:

NAME

DEPARTMENT

TITLE

GROSS PAY

ERIC WINEBRENNER

SHOAL CREEK DIVISION OFFICE

MAJOR

$ 203,860.16

RANDALL HUNDLEY

ADMINISTRATION BUREAU OFFICE

LIEUTENANT COLONEL

$ 201,724.91

JOHN MUELLER

INVESTIGATIONS BUREAU OFFICE

MAJOR

$ 198,772.81

RONALD PODRAZA

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT - SQUAD 805

SERGEANT

$ 197,207.52

DARRYL FORTE

CHIEF’S OFFICE

CHIEF OF POLICE

$ 189,619.64

MICHAEL PERNE

TACTICAL RESPONSE TEAM III

CAPTAIN

$ 175,850.73

MARK HATCHER

INFORMATION MANAGEMENT UNIT

CAPTAIN

$ 169,316.20

MARK TERMAN

DETENTION SERVICES UNIT

CAPTAIN

$ 166,314.47

SHANE HURST

SOUTH PATROL DIVISION – WATCH IIA

SERGEANT

$ 158,496.98

I. PEARL FAIN

OFFICE OF COMMUNITY COMPLAINTS

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

$ 158,463.46

Contributing: Glenn Rice of The Star

Kelsey Ryan: 816-234-4852, @kelsey_ryan

  Meet Rick Smith, KC's new police chief

    Maj. Rick Smith, was one of two finalists for Kansas City police chief, describes his strengths and his vision for the department. This video was originally published July 24, 2017.

Meet Rick Smith, KC's new police chief

Maj. Rick Smith, was one of two finalists for Kansas City police chief, describes his strengths and his vision for the department. This video was originally published July 24, 2017.

Jill Toyoshiba and Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

