Following death of Kansas City, Kan., boy, Adrian’s Act gets a hearing

The grandmother of 7-year-old Adrian Jones grew emotional Tuesday as she spoke to lawmakers about a bill that would expand the list of people who would be required to report possible cases of child abuse and neglect.

Adrian’s maternal grandmother, Judy Conway, testified during a committee hearing on Adrian’s Act, named for the boy who was tortured and abused in his Kansas City, Kan., home.

Conway said after the hearing that adults, no matter what the cost is, need to protect children.

“I think the whole system failed him,” Conway said. “And I’ve been fighting for the last year and a half, since I learned of his death, to try to make some changes. And as his grandmother, I’m not going to stop.”

She said the bill is a start, but doesn’t go far enough and called for more oversight and accountability for children who are home-schooled.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but I just don’t think it’s going to be enough to protect the children,” she said.

Authorities believe that Adrian starved to death following months of abuse and torture.

A Star report earlier this month found that the home where Adrian was living with his family was filled with more than 30 surveillance cameras. Those cameras captured Adrian’s abuse in short clips and screen shots. The photos also showed one of the pigs that Adrian’s body was fed to sometime during the fall of 2015.

Following the story’s publication, Adrian’s Act was introduced by Rep. Louis Ruiz, a Kansas City, Kan, Democrat. The bill would require adults who live in the same home where a child is being abused to report the case.

The bill’s chances this session are unclear. Lawmakers are still confronting the challenges of passing budgets for future years, a new school finance formula and a new tax plan.

When asked if he supported Adrian’s Act, Rep. John Barker, the head of the House federal and state affairs committee that held the hearing, said that he still had more questions.

“I wish they had introduced it a lot earlier,” Barker said. “You know, I had a hearing on it late because it was just introduced last week.”

And House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a Dighton Republican, said he wasn’t sure if the bill would move forward this session.

“I’m sympathetic to that issue,” Hineman said. “But it’s late in the game to be considering a brand new subject matter.”

The Kansas Department for Children and Families submitted written testimony that was neutral on the legislation.

“This may strengthen the process to serve vulnerable children who are or have been victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation,” DCF said in the written neutral testimony on the bill.

Adrian’s father, Michael Jones, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony murder in Adrian’s death.

Heather Jones, Adrian’s stepmother, also received a life sentence last November.

Mark Dupree, the Wyandotte County District attorney, said in written testimony that the current language in the bill “does not adequately prevent or address the dangerous situation Adrian Jones, and many children like him, endure.”

After the hearing, Dupree called for more oversight for home-schooled children to be paired with the legislation, but said he’s still in favor of the bill.

“I think a bill that his name on it, it should be seen as assisting in preventing this type of crime from happening again,” Dupree said.