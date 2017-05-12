Morning Rush: KCI single terminal plan, Trump taps Kobach, weekend entertainment

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

A new KCI?

Secret negotiations took place between Kansas City officials and Burns & McDonnell to build a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, The Star has learned. Under the proposal, Burns & McDonnell would finance the entire project.

The editorial board writes that the process should have been more transparent, while Lynn Horsley reports one aspect of the proposal gives Burns & McDonnell an exclusive arrangement with the city to provide the design, and other firms would not have access to make their own offer.

Trump picks Kobach

Bryan Lowry and Lindsay Wise report that Trump has selected Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for a voter fraud panel. The selection — Kobach has repeatedly made questionable claims of rampant voter fraud — has outraged civil rights groups.

Senate impasse

Jason Hancock and Allison Pecorin report the Missouri Senate could not agree to a plan to prevent 8,000 elderly and disabled Missourians from losing state assistance for in-home and nursing home care.

Weekend entertainment

Garth Brooks will perform for the second weekend in a row at the Sprint Center. He performs Friday and Saturday. New movie “Snatched” premieres Friday, and Jon Niccum writes the Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn pairing is funnier than expected. “King Arthur” also comes out Friday, but Robert Butler writes that the tale has rocks for brains.