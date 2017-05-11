Kris Kobach will be named to election fraud, voter commission by Trump

President Donald Trump will appoint Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new voting commission, according to White House officials.
ABC News first reported that Trump would sign an executive order to form a commission to study voter fraud and other election issues.
A White House official confirmed to the Star that Vice President Mike Pence will serve as chair and Kobach will serve as vice chair. A second official confirmed that the executive order would be signed Thursday.
The news comes a day after a federal judge ordered Kobach to hand over documents from a November meeting with Trump to the American Civil Liberties Union as part of an ongoing voting rights lawsuit.
The ACLU argues that if Kobach lobbied Trump on changes to federal voting laws, as a photograph indicates, then the documents could be relevant to the case. Kobach has been ordered to hand over the documents by Friday.
Kobach has served as informal adviser to Trump on election issues and was previously cited by Kellyanne Conway and other top Trump advisers as the source of the president’s unsupported claim that millions of illegal votes in November’s election tipped the popular vote in Democrat Hillary Clinton’s favor.
Kobach has championed some of the strictest voting laws in the country during his tenure as Kansas secretary of state.
He is the only secretary of state in the nation with prosecutorial power and has championed the state’s controversial proof of citizenship law, which requires voters to provide a birth certificate or passport to register.
Kobach has argued that these measures prevent voter fraud, but his critics say the proof of citizenship requirement has prevented more citizens from voting than non-citizens.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
