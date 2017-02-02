Universities take $100 million hit in Gov. Eric Greitens’ budget plan

Gov. Eric Greitens laid out his plan for the state’s $27.6 billion budget on Thursday, including a more than $100 million reduction in funding for the state’s public universities and colleges.
Greitens, a first-term Republican, outlined his budget plan in a speech at a preschool near Springfield. He placed the blame for Missouri’s budget woes on “politicians, lobbyists and Obamacare” — a familiar theme from his 2016 campaign — and vowed to make the “difficult choices.”
“The lobbyists and insiders won’t be happy with some of what’s in this budget,” he said, “and that’s because this is a conservative, responsible budget that tries to do right by Missouri’s people.”
The governor’s budget plan provides colleges and universities with $100 million less in the fiscal year that begins July 1 than they were budgeted to receive this year.
“That wasn’t an easy decision,” Greitens said. “I’m confident this year they can tighten their belts just like the rest of us.”
Also taking a hit: $48 million in matching funds requested by the University of Missouri-Kansas City for a downtown arts campus.
The state’s K-12 schools will get about $3 million more than they received last year, but the grand total of nearly $3.3 billion in spending still falls more than $40 million short of what’s called for under state law. Greitens also wants $36 million in cuts in funding for school transportation.
House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, a Kansas City Democrat, said the cuts to school transportation budgets would result in less money making it to Missouri’s classrooms.
“Lets face it, guys, we’ve got to get the kids to school,” McCann Beatty said. “That has to be paid for one way or another. If you’re not providing it, they’re going to pull it from somewhere.”
But the budget proposal does include $2 million to help fund online courses for students in school districts that don’t offer advance placement classes, and $13 million to cover the costs of providing special education services to students with disabilities.
Greitens hopes to cut 188 positions from the state government workforce, a move that echoes the governor’s predecessor — Democrat Jay Nixon — who trimmed more than 5,000 state jobs during his tenure. Missouri public employees, who are the lowest paid in the nation, also would not get a raise under Greitens’ budget proposal.
House Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick, a Shell Knob Republican, said lawmakers have known for months that difficult decisions would have to be made.
“I will say without a doubt that this is the best budget that we’ve received from the governor to start the work with since I’ve been here,” Fitzpatrick said. “There are a lot of things that are going to be difficult, but we’re appreciative he’s given us something to work with here.”
Missouri’s budget woes have been caused by many factors.
Revenues this fiscal year have come in below what the previous governor and legislature estimated, and costs for entitlement programs such as Medicaid have continued to rise. Meanwhile, corporate tax collections have seen a dramatic 25 percent drop thanks to bills passed in recent years eliminating the corporate franchise tax and changing the way multistate corporations allocate their profits.
Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, a St. Louis County Democrat, said lawmakers have no one to blame for the budget problems but themselves.
“As long as we keep cutting taxes, we’re going to be in the hole,” she said. “We have put ourselves in a situation where over the last few years where we’ve passed a lot of tax cuts, and they’re coming home to roost.”
Greitens’ delay in releasing his budget puts lawmakers on an accelerated timeline to review his proposal and send their own plan to his desk by the May 5 deadline.
The governor has the power to accept or veto budget bills. He also can veto specific line-item spending programs from the final budget passed by the legislature.
As for Greitens’ rhetoric blaming the budget shortfall on “politicians and insiders who have been screwing up our budget for a long time,” Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said he wasn’t bothered.
“I have pretty thick skin,” said Richard, a Joplin Republican, later adding: “I’ll stand by our budgets in my 15 years. We spent the taxpayers money really well and did the best we could with what we had.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
