Kansas City marks 100 miles of water main replacements

1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled Pause

0:35 UMB cashing in on HSA trend, and health care bill could help

0:22 KC police ask for help finding man and woman in video

2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton

0:49 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power

2:15 Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week

0:25 Rare white squirrel spotted in Mississippi park

3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'