Senate passes amusement ride regulations after Verrückt death, sends bill to Brownback

A bill that would revamp the law for amusement rides in Kansas after the son of a leading Republican was killed on the world’s tallest water slide is headed to Gov. Sam Brownback’s desk.
The Kansas Senate agreed Friday to pass the House substitute for Senate Bill 70, which would include new insurance and inspection requirements for amusement rides in Kansas, along with permit and registration fees for rides.
All but three lawmakers in the Kansas Legislature voted yes on the bill after Rep. Scott Schwab, an Olathe Republican, gave a speech to colleagues on the House floor last week in support of the legislation.
His son, Caleb Schwab, died last August riding the Verrückt, a 17-story water slide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kan.
Republican lawmakers who helped push the bill through the legislative process said the state’s law for amusement rides was weak and needed to be changed.
The legislation was fast tracked by lawmakers after it passed the House with near unanimous support late last month.
But the Senate never had hearings on the bill, which gave some lawmakers pause before agreeing to send the legislation to Brownback.
The bill passed in the Senate on a final action vote of 35 to 2.
“Do we have enough professionally trained engineers to take care of the demand in Kansas?” Sen. Randall Hardy, a Salina Republican, asked about the new inspection requirements after a briefing on the bill this week.
Others said initially after they were briefed on the bill that they needed more time to review the legislation before voting.
“This is very difficult,” Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Mission Hills Republican, said. “Because this is very personal for all of us.”
Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, an Emporia Republican, said he’d been “pretty involved,” with Schwab since Caleb’s death.
Longbine said the current Kansas law works more like a registration process, rather than an inspection process.
“I think when people go to an amusement park, or they ride a ride, or they put their kids on a ride, that there’s an assumption made that somebody has looked at this, somebody has inspected it, somebody has looked at the engineering to see if it works,” Longbine said. “And in reality, in Kansas, that’s probably not the case.”
The bill may reach too far, Longbine said.
“But given the situation that’s happened, I don’t think we want the next kid to have a similar fate because we felt the regulations were too tight,” Longbine said.
Investigations by The Star after Caleb’s death found that there is little government oversight for amusement rides in Kansas. The Star also found there were early warning signs about the 168-foot-high Verrückt and there was little critical consideration by outside officials of the water slide before it opened as a major attraction in Kansas City, Kan., during the summer of 2014.
Brownback said earlier this session that he would follow Schwab’s lead on Schlitterbahn-related legislation.
During a press conference Friday, Brownback did not defintively say he would sign the bill.
“I will be following (Schwab’s) lead and recomendations on that bill,” Brownback said.
The governor will have 10 days from the time he gets the bill to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature
Schwab did not publicly comment on the legislation until it came to a first vote in the House.
During an emotional speech where he recalled family memories and talked about his son, Schwab said the bill was “really not about Caleb … It’s for the next kid who goes someplace in Kansas for a fun weekend.”
But on first glance, a Philadelphia lawyer with a focus on amusement park litigation said the changes passed by lawmakers did not go far enough.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Jeffrey Reiff said about the bill. “It’s not a big enough step. I’m pleased to see there’s some progress made, but I don’t think … to me it seems like just a gesture to say ‘OK, we’re going to make a change.’ But it’s not a big enough change.”
The legislation also creates a fee fund that would help pay for the enforcement of the new amusement ride law and increases the insurance requirement for ride owners.
Under the bill, people would also need to report injuries on Kansas amusement rides and a revised group of qualified inspectors would have to review the rides. The legislation would also require an investigation if someone is killed on an amusement ride.
The Verrückt water slide has been closed since Caleb’s death. Schlitterbahn plans to tear down the ride.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments