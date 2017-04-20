KC task force says youth, community supports are key to addressing violence

After a year of study during which Kansas City’s homicide problem has worsened, a citizens task force rolled out numerous suggestions Thursday to address the chronic violence problem.
Suggestions included better coordination of youth and community services, a full-time city staffer assigned to anti-violence efforts, and robust engagement and mentoring from civic and business leaders.
“It is important to note the overarching theme through all the task force meetings is that violence is a long-term community problem that will require long-term community solutions,” the group said in its five-page letter Thursday to Mayor Sly James. “Accordingly, the task force has included long-term policy recommendations coupled with short-term tools that can be employed immediately to empower the community to leverage the good work that is already taking place.”
James held a press conference Thursday to unveil the long-awaited recommendations.
“It’s going to take hard work to solve it and change it,” James acknowledged. “We’re going to start working on this stuff immediately.”
Although the problem has been building for years, James said the recommendations are a good blue print and set of action steps to move forward.
James established the Citizens Task Force on Violence back in November 2015 and hoped for recommendations within a year. But it took longer than that, as the group held 12 public meetings plus numerous sub-group listening sessions and meetings.
The task force was chaired by City Councilwoman Jolie Justus and included about 16 other citizens with a wide variety of skill sets, including education, law, social work, marketing, neighborhood activism, and people directly affected by violent crime. They also heard from numerous groups working on anti-violence initiatives.
When James appointed the group, he cited lots of progress in the city with the World Series Champion Royals and economic development progress but said he remained disheartened by “persistent and senseless violence” including guns, domestic violence and child abuse.
But even as the group has met, Kansas City’s violent crime problem has gotten worse, not better. The city had 111 homicides in 2015 and 129 in 2016. The count in 2016 was the highest since 2008, and this year’s homicide rate is on pace to be even higher. The city has counted 34 homicides so far in 2017, compared to 29 at the same time a year ago.
One of the task force members, City Councilwoman Alissia Canady, witnessed a rolling gun battle earlier this week, on Tuesday evening. She was trying to go into a corner store when she had to get on the bottom of her car as gunshots rang out right outside the store at 57th Street and Swope Parkway. One person was injured and the police are investigating.
While Canady has worked hard on the task force, she said she wasn’t sure any anti-violence strategy could address “mindless” gun battles in a residential neighborhood.
Still, the task force report says lots of good work is already underway, and it includes numerous recommendations to build on those efforts.
Among the recommendations:
▪ Fund and implement a comprehensive Youth Master Plan.
▪ Work with the city’s federal congressional delegation to secure a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of the recent homicide increase, including a public health response to homicides in the city.
▪ Pursue state legislation to create interagency domestic violence fatality review teams, which the task force said is a nationally recognized method for addressing the problem.
▪ Create a full-time city staff position to coordinate violence prevention efforts. James said that position is already budgeted in the new fiscal year starting May 1.
▪ Establish storefront community resource centers, like those in Ivanoe and the West Side, that are places where residents can access a variety of social and neighborhood services.
▪ Establish an electronic database for community resources, because while many assets exist, too often they aren’t known about or coordinated.
▪ Establish a robust public engagement and mentoring program with civic and business leaders, plus a public service campaign to address the “culture of violence.”
The task force specifically noted that it was not offering recommendations about the prevalence of guns in Kansas City.
“State and federal law prevents Missouri cities from enacting any regulations relating to firearms,” the task force said.” However, the group acknowledged the “devastating effect” of guns and urged community leaders to “include gun safety and gun education” in public service and public health campaigns.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
