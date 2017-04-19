KC councilwoman is shaken up after witnessing a rolling gunbattle

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Spilling sewage into the Missouri River Pause 0:44 Royals manager Ned Yost talks offensive struggles 1:22 YMCA hires former Cerner executive: 'I think there’s a lot of great things I can do at the Y.' 2:25 What every girl needs, an outdoor fountain flowing with soda pop 3:56 Emanuel Cleaver on Bob Motley and $1 Negro Leagues Museum payment 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 1:30 Manager Ned Yost on the Royals' walk-off win over the Angels 0:45 Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog 2:15 Royals' Whit Merrifield faced Madison Bumgarner as an 11 year old 6:23 'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City Councilwoman Alissia Canady describes being in the midst of a rolling gunbattle Tuesday evening. She had stopped at a corner store at 57th and Swope Parkway when she saw a guy in a car right nearby shooting into another car. Police are investigating the incident, in which a passenger in one car injured. Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star