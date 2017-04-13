Kansas Democrat Paul Davis announces he’ll explore campaign for Congress, not governor

Paul Davis has decided to explore a campaign for Congress, upending the 2018 race for Kansas governor, where he was seen as a likely Democratic candidate to replace Republican Sam Brownback.
Davis, an attorney and Lawrence Democrat, said in an email Thursday that he intends to explore a run for the 2nd congressional seat held by Republican Lynn Jenkins. Jenkins announced earlier this year that she would retire from public office at the end of her term.
“Today I begin my exploration of a race in the 2nd congressional district,” Davis said in a statement emailed to The Kansas City Star. “I understand that I do not have all the answers. Good candidates and elected officials take the time to listen to the people they seek to represent.”
Davis had been widely seen as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2018. Campaigning for governor would have been a second shot at the office for Davis, who tried to oust Brownback in 2014 but fell short.
His decision to run for Congress means that as of right now, with only one declared candidate, Democrats would not have a contested primary for governor. The party typically coalesces around a single candidate and has not had a competitive primary since 1998.
It’s unclear whether another Democrat will jump in.
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer announced earlier this year that he was seeking the Democratic nomination, but political science professor Burdett Loomis said he doubted that Brewer would have “broad statewide appeal.”
“I can’t see an obvious candidate there,” said Loomis, who teaches at the University of Kansas. “I don’t see anyone in the Legislature right now that is an obvious candidate.”
Davis’ decision to run for Congress makes the 2018 campaign for governor a wide open race for Republicans and Democrats, Loomis said.
On the Republican side, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman has announced a bid, and entrepreneur Ed O’Malley is exploring a run. Several other Republican officials are also weighing bids, including Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder.
“I would say that the enthusiasm for Paul to run for the 2nd district is probably greater than it is to run for governor,” Loomis said.
Loomis noted that while Davis has a decent base of support in the area, the 2nd district seat is still a Republican seat.
“But, you know, Democrats have won in that seat,” Loomis said.
Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, a Leavenworth Republican, confirmed to The Star earlier this month that he will run for the 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd district, which includes Topeka and Lawrence, extends from northeast Kansas to the Oklahoma border.
The 3rd Congressional District, held by Yoder, covers much of the Kansas City area, including Wyandotte and Johnson counties.
Davis’ announcement comes the same week that Democrat James Thompson came within striking distance of beating Republican Ron Estes in the special election for the state’s 4th Congressional District. Despite the loss, the unusually narrow margin cheered Kansas Democrats, who are now looking ahead to 2018.
“I think the Republicans at the national level have gone too extreme for most of these moderates in Kansas, and I think Paul will benefit from that,” said Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat. “I think you can see that in the race in Wichita. That should not have been close.”
Davis was the House Democratic leader before he gave up the seat to run for governor.
He would now be running for Congress as a private citizen, having been out of office for more than two years.
That’s allowed him to avoid some of the most bruising political conflicts at the statehouse since then. He wasn’t around for the weeks-long gridlock in 2015 that produced the longest legislative session in state history — and he is not a part of the current effort to close the state’s budget shortfall.
The 2018 election will come at the midpoint of President Donald Trump’s term. The president’s political party tends to lose seats in the midterm elections, said Patrick Miller, a KU political science professor.
Davis found past success in the 2nd district — winning it by 6 points in the 2014 gubernatorial race — though he lost statewide, Miller said.
There’s a general sense in politics that candidates are allowed to lose a race once but that losing a race twice can sour people on your political prospects, he said.
“The House seat may be a safer gamble,” Miller said.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
