Former Wichita mayor kicks off campaign for Kansas governor

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is the first Democrat to jump into the race for Kansas governor.
Brewer, who would be the first African American governor of Kansas if elected, announced his campaign Monday morning in advance of the state party’s annual Washington Days convention this weekend.
Brewer, 59, served as Wichita’s mayor from 2007 to 2015 and spent more than two decades serving in the Kansas National Guard. He will speak at the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce in Kansas City, Kan., at 4 pm Monday.
“Local governments have set a great example of responsible leadership that meets the needs of its citizens,” Brewer said in his campaign announcement. “The state government can do the same, but it will take new leadership and new vision.”
The campaign’s release also notes that Brewer markets his own brand of barbecue sauce and has competed in the American Royal and other competitions.
Other Democrats considering bids for governor in 2018 include the party’s 2014 nominee, Paul Davis, the former minority leader of the Kansas House, and Josh Svaty, the state’s former secretary of agriculture.
Wichita businessman Wink Hartman announced his campaign as a Republican last week, but a bevy of GOP officials are also considering potential runs, including U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
