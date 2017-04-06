Brownback-endorsed flat tax proposal struggles in the Kansas Senate

Gov. Sam Brownback’s latest bid to change the way people are taxed in Kansas struggled to find support Thursday after a coalition of Senate moderates, Democrats and even some conservatives said they couldn’t support the flat tax bill endorsed by the governor.
The Senate recessed until Thursday afternoon after debating a 4.6 percent flat tax proposal for much of the morning.
They had yet to vote on the bill, though a vote is expected when they return to session later in the day.
The state is facing projected budget shortfalls of more than $1 billion through June 2019, and the Kansas Legislature is set to adjourn Friday until the beginning of May with little consensus on what kind of tax plan can become law.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican who strongly defended the flat tax, emphasized that because lawmakers restored deductions in the bill, she didn’t think it would harm people with lower incomes in the state.
“This one has a little different flavor,” she said of the plan.
Under current law, individual filers who make more than $15,000 are taxed at a 4.6 percent rate, while those same filers making less than that are taxed at 2.7 percent.
Tyson said the bill was more of a tax increase on businesses than it was on low income earners.
“It may look like it’s hurting certain individuals, but the majority of people ... it’s about fairness,” Tyson said.
Moderates and Democrats said they opposed the bill because of the tax increase on the state’s middle class.
“This tax plan is a burden,” said Sen. John Doll, a moderate Garden City Republican.
“There are just so many problems with this bill,” said Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat.
Holland said the bill doesn’t help solve the long-term financial issues in Kansas.
“This bill before you isn’t real,” Holland said on the Senate floor. “It doesn’t do anything.”
The bill does feature a variety of changes moderates and Democrats have hoped for, including lowering the state’s tax on food and repealing the “LLC loophole,” a tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners.
That Brownback-endorsed tax exemption was a major campaign issue in 2016, when moderates and Democrats campaigned to end the tax cut.
The governor had continued to champion the tax cut as late as February, when he vetoed a bipartisan supported tax plan that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years by ending the exemption and increasing income taxes.
But in meetings with legislative leaders this week, Senate Republicans said Brownback signaled he would be willing to roll back the LLC tax exemption if they pass the flat tax bill.
He later issued a statement saying he would sign a tax bill similar to the Senate’s flat tax legislation if it were passed and came to his desk.
For people who wanted to close the “LLC loophole,” Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, said voting for the flat tax bill was a good choice.
Republicans know they don’t have the 27 votes in the Senate to override Brownback’s veto of a tax plan, she said.
“I think this is a viable option,” Wagle said of the Brownback-endorsed flat tax.
But even other conservatives opposed the flat tax because it was a tax increase.
Sen. Rob Olson, a conservative Republican from Olathe, said lawmakers need to look at spending instead of asking for a tax increase.
“I think there’s places where we can cut,” Olson said.
Sen. Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican and Brownback ally, said before the Senate started the morning discussion that he didn’t think the timing was right for a “real serious debate.”
And other conservatives said earlier this week that Brownback’s support of the plan may actually hurt its chances of passing.
“I think he’s trying to tell us, ‘Hey, I’m willing to come your direction,’ while they’re going their direction,” Masterson said. “I think he’s trying to say ‘Hey, I’m willing to talk.”
Masterson said the governor is “coming a huge distance” by saying he would end the LLC exemption.
“I think he’s trying to reach out,” Masterson said.
