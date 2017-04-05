Republican caucus caught off guard as leaders say Brownback may present new tax plan

Gov. Sam Brownback is injecting himself back into the heated tax debate in Kansas.
Republicans reacted with confusion and dismay after Senate leaders said in a meeting Wednesday that Brownback could announce a new tax proposal as soon as this afternoon.
The governor’s intervention in the tax legislation even seemed to surprise other conservative Republicans who have continued to fight tax increases this year.
“I’m frustrated,” said Sen. Dennis Pyle, a conservative Hiawatha Republican. “They dropped a bomb on us. They really did.”
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, said Republican leaders have had “meaningful conversations” with the governor about taxes.
The proposal could be in the form of a bill Wednesday afternoon, Denning said, or just on a piece of paper.
Brownback met with Republican legislative leaders for around two hours Tuesday night and talked about taxes as the state tries to prepare for projected budget shortfalls of more than $1 billion through June 2019.
“We’ve been in conference with the governor,” Denning told Republicans on Wednesday morning. “We may have a tax plan that we may go into conference with. ... That’s a big maybe. That could happen later today or in the morning.”
The Senate GOP leadership indicated they may fast-track the proposal, in a move that even caught the Senate tax committee chairwoman off guard.
“I did not know that was the plan,” Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, said after the caucus meeting.
By sending a tax plan to conference, a panel of six lawmakers from both chambers would be able to change the bill before sending it to the floor for an up or down vote.
Conservatives worried that would stifle debate on tax issues as lawmakers prepare to adjourn Friday until the beginning of May.
The Senate leadership’s announcement drew the ire of both moderate and conservative Republicans who have been far apart on the details of a new tax plan for the entire 2017 session.
“It’s late for him to engage, but if he can give us a proposal that he would not veto and we needed 21 (votes) rather than 27, it’s probably worth looking at,” Denning said. “I haven’t seen it; nothing may materialize.”
Back in February, Brownback vetoed a tax bill passed with bipartisan support that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.
The Legislature has stalled out on moving forward with new tax plans since, though conservative-supported “flat tax” bills with a single income rate have passed out of committees in the House and Senate.
“What is the motivation behind the governor inserting himself at this point in the session?” asked Sen. Julia Lynn, a conservative Republican from Olathe. “Does he think we’re not doing our work? Is he not happy with what has been produced so far?”
Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Mission Hills Republican, walked out of the caucus meeting and said “she wasn’t feeling the love.”
“I have yet to find one senator in favor of this,” she said.
Republican Senate leaders repeatedly said they do not know the details of what the plan looks like.
“We’ll know more today,” Denning said. “We either know more or know less, or know the same.”
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, said the House, the Senate and the governor are all probably going to have to compromise.
“It’s going to take compromise on the part of every elected official to resolve our differences and come to an agreement,” Wagle said.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
