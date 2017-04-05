Republican caucus caught off guard as leaders say Brownback may present new tax plan

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter Pause

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

3:01 Bochi among trucks headed to The Star's first 2017 Food Truck Friday event

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline

0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases