Kansas school finance bill boosts state funding by $75 million

Kansas lawmakers’ latest attempt at a new school finance formula would boost state funding by $75.6 million in the next fiscal year.
But that’s far short of the roughly $500 to $800 million some had predicted would be needed for the state to meet a recent order by the Kansas Supreme Court to provide adequate funding for Kansas students.
House Bill 2410 would increase state aid to roughly $3.16 billion, according to the Kansas Department of Education.
All six Johnson County school districts and almost every school district in Wyandotte County would receive more money under the plan.
The Turner district in Kansas City, Kan., is the only one in the area that would see a drop in funding from the current block grant system, with an expected decrease of about $264,000.
Rep. Clay Aurand, a Belleville Republican on the K-12 committee, described the bill as getting “the pieces” into the right place.
“I don’t think anybody should get hung up on the dollar amount at this point until we know what’s available,” he said, adding that lawmakers were in “limbo” as they continue to look at raising taxes.
The Kansas Legislature has until June 30 to meet an order from the Kansas Supreme Court to create a new school finance formula.
That same ruling earlier this month found that the state was not providing an adequate education to all Kansas students.
The bill, which took shape in the last week during meetings of the House K-12 education committee, is scheduled for two days of hearings Thursday and Friday.
Wichita Public Schools, the state’s largest district, would gain about $8.5 million in state aid under the plan, according to projections by the Kansas State Department of Education.
The district is receiving about $282 million in general state aid this school year under the block grant system. But under the proposed legislation, that figure would rise to more than $290 million.
The Kansas City, Kan., school district would see state funding rise by more than $4.9 million.
And in Johnson County, Blue Valley would get an additional $3.2 million, Olathe would get more than $6.3 million and Shawnee Mission would get more than $3.9 million.
The Kansas Department of Education was briefing superintendents about the plan on a conference call Wednesday afternoon.
Rep. Larry Campbell, the Olathe Republican who leads the House K-12 education committee, said the bill is “only a starting point.”
“The old formula was a vehicle that got us from here to there,” Campbell said. “As we started looking at the new formula, we went, ‘OK, this new vehicle’s got to have tires. It’s gotta have wheels, it’s gotta have a steering wheel.’ ... Next thing you know, it’s very much similar.”
Campbell said the new bill shares many pieces from the old formula. Lawmakers threw out the old formula in 2015 and replaced it with a block grant system that essentially froze funding.
“I’m hoping we went from a VW to, you know, a Ferrari, hopefully,” Campbell said. “It is similar.”
Aurand also agreed that it is structurally similar to the old formula.
“The base can always go up if we need more money and down if we don’t have money available,” he said. “Right now we’re just trying to get the framework in place. How we divide the pie will be set and then how big the pie is will come later.”
In its ruling, the Kansas Supreme Court cited concerns that the state was failing to provide roughly one-fourth of its public school students with basic math and reading skills.
All-day kindergarten would become fully funded under the bill within three years, Campbell said, and money has been targeted to help children identified by the high court as falling behind.
“We’ve got to start earlier and close the gap for those at the end that are maybe falling out,” Campbell said. “It’s a whole complicated system.”
Jonathan Shorman of The Wichita Eagle contributed to this report.
