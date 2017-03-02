Kansas Supreme Court set to issue decision in school finance case

The Kansas Supreme Court is set to issue a decision Thursday morning in a landmark case on whether state funding for Kansas schools is adequate.
Four school districts, including Kansas City, Kan., first sued the state in 2010 for more education funding.
They said that Kansas was violating the state’s constitution by underfunding Kansas schools.
The case made its way to the Kansas Supreme Court before being split into two parts, adequacy and equity.
The equity side of the case led to last June’s special session where lawmakers gave more money to districts with lower property tax money, such as Kansas City, Kan.
Since the start of the case, lawmakers have repealed the old school finance formula in favor of a block grants system that essentially froze funding for school districts since 2015.
The other school districts that sued the state are Dodge City, Hutchinson and Wichita, but the decision is expected to impact all the school districts in Kansas.
The school districts legal team estimated before oral arguments in September that constitutional compliance could cost the state from $400 million to over $1 billion in funding.
That’s money Kansas doesn’t seem to have on hand given the state’s financial woes during the later years of Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration.
During the oral arguments in September, Alan Rupe, the attorney for the school districts, argued that roughly a third of Kansas kids were floundering and cited a lack of funding as a reason for students’ struggles.
The state’s legal team told the justices that more money, like the school districts were asking the court to order, doesn’t necessarily mean better results.
Brownback has been critical of the state’s highest court directing the Legislature on how it should fund schools. He’s also been critical of school districts’ spending, saying that too much money goes to administration and not enough money finds its way into the classroom.
And while state funding for education has increased to just under $4 billion during the Brownback administration, some school officials have said it’s not enough to keep pace with rising costs and the growing needs of students.
Kansas lawmakers have anxiously waited for the court to release a decision in the Gannon case.
The uncertainty of what the order could bring has made lawmakers hesitant as they try to solve projected budget shortfalls of more than $1 billion through the end of fiscal year 2019.
They are also only in the early stages of writing a new school finance formula to take the place of the current block grant system.
Those block grants are set to expire on July 1.
But lawmakers could choose to simply extend the grants, which essentially froze school funding in 2015, for another year.
