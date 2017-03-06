KC mayor says only way to raise minimum wage is through statewide petition

Kansas City Mayor Sly James came out against a local minimum wage proposal Monday and said the only way to raise the wage is through a statewide petition initiative.
In an afternoon news conference, James said he supports a higher minimum wage than the state-set floor of $7.70 per hour. But he said any local attempt to boost Kansas City’s minimum wage will simply be undercut by a Republican-led state legislature that is already moving to preempt any local minimum wage ordinances.
The mayor said a move by other council members to adopt and pass a local minimum wage ordinance at this Thursday’s legislative session would be meaningless.
“A lot of people believe it’s time to raise the minimum wage, and I’m one of them,” James said. “The only problem I’ve got is, passing this ordinance in a hasty manner might be good theater, might be interesting politics. It’s not what I would consider to be great leadership, and it’s not effective. It bothers me people think this means something when in reality it’s not going to mean anything.”
The state bill is being heard Monday night in the Missouri House Rules and Administrative Oversight Committee. It would prohibit any city from adopting its own minimum wage. The chairman of the committee, Republican Rep. Jay Barnes of Jefferson City, says he plans to vote on the bill immediately after the hearing is complete. That means the full House can debate and pass the bill this week and send it to the Senate.
James said new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens would likely sign it, making any Kansas City ordinance null and void.
James said he plans to introduce an alternate resolution Thursday that supports a statewide petition initiative for a state vote in 2018. If voters statewide approve that, James predicted, it would make it harder for the state legislature to overturn.
City Councilman Quinton Lucas said last week he hoped to introduce a local minimum wage ordinance Thursday and he hoped to get the nine votes necessary to adopt that immediately. Lucas could not immediately be reached Monday afternoon.
But an advocate for low-wage workers said Monday that a crowd is expected at City Hall on Thursday to push for the higher local minimum wage ordinance.
Vernon Howard Jr., president of the Greater Kansas City Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said civil rights, social justice and other groups believe the local fight for a higher minimum wage is moral, worthwhile and essential.
“I disagree strongly that it raises false hope,” Howard said. “What I believe is that local municipal and civil rights groups and grass-roots and labor leaders must continue to use all means possible, including local efforts, to exercise the power and rights and authority that we have.”
This whole debate stems from the fact that the Missouri Supreme Court issued two rulings that appear to have a big impact on Kansas City’s minimum wage.
On Jan. 17, the Supreme Court ordered the Kansas City Council to put a petition initiative on an upcoming ballot for a higher minimum wage in the city. Complying with that court order, the council agreed Feb. 23 to place a measure on the Aug. 8 ballot seeking voter approval to gradually raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022.
Kansas City officials said at the time that they still weren’t sure whether state law, which currently sets the minimum wage at $7.70 per hour, would eventually pre-empt Kansas City’s higher minimum wage, even if voters approved it.
But on Feb. 28, the Supreme Court issued another ruling that said the state of Missouri couldn’t bar St. Louis from establishing its own minimum wage, a decision that bolstered legal arguments that Kansas City could do the same. The state’s high court said a 1998 law prohibiting cities from adopting their own minimum wage was unconstitutional.
Then some state lawmakers said last week that they intended to adopt new legislation aimed at preventing Kansas City from pursuing a higher minimum wage.
So advocates for low-wage workers then began urging City Council members to get out ahead of the Missouri General Assembly and adopt a higher minimum wage on their own, without waiting for the Aug. 8 vote.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
