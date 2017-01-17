Missouri Supreme Court orders KC to put higher minimum wage on the ballot

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck Pause

3:16 After nearly 50 years in exile, former KC Black Panther leader Pete O'Neal speaks from Africa

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:57 Andy Reid on Fisher's holding call and the end of the season

2:25 How to make your own 'pussy hat'

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

3:06 Josh Earnest reflects on his time as White House Press Secretary