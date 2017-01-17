Missouri Supreme Court orders KC to put higher minimum wage on the ballot

The Missouri Supreme Court has ordered the city of Kansas City to put a higher minimum wage proposal before local voters.
The high court on Tuesday reversed a trial judge and ordered the city to do something it had thought it didn’t have the right to do — ask local voters to approve a higher minimum wage that had been proposed by a citizens’ committee’s petition initiative.
“The city is ordered to take all steps necessary to have the committee’s proposed ordinance placed before city voters in accordance with the city charter,” the ruling said.
A grassroots group gathered sufficient signatures in 2015 to seek a public vote to raise Kansas City’s local minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2020. But Jackson County Circuit Judge Justine Del Muro ruled in September 2015 that the petition should not go on the November 2015 ballot.
She said a new state law clearly prohibited Kansas City from adopting the higher minimum wage than the state-set minimum of $7.65 per hour.
The grassroots group argued in an appeal that there were problems with the way the General Assembly drafted its Missouri law and with a previous state law that also limited local control over the setting of the minimum wage.
The state’s high court on Tuesday reversed Del Muro’s decision. The high court said the “proper course is to wait and see if this proposal is enacted (by voters) before considering challenges to an ordinance’s substance or effect.”
But that still leaves open the door that, even if local voters approved the higher wage, it could be overturned at a later point.
Proponents of the petition drive for the higher minimum wage cheered Tuesday’s ruling and said they hope to get their plan on the April ballot. The deadline to approve ballot language for April election is later this week.
This is a developing story so check back here later for updates.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
