University of Missouri System payments to top officials questioned by state auditor

About $1.2 million in incentive payments made to top executives and administrators in the University of Missouri System appear to have violated the state Constitution, according to results of a Missouri state audit released Monday morning.
The report, from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, said those payments were made in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and approved by either the Board of Curators or the UM System President.
“Incentive payments were made without a formalized and clearly defined process of how the additional compensation was to be earned, giving the appearance of year-end bonuses, which are a violation of the Missouri Constitution,” the audit report says.
The majority of the payments, plus roughly $60,000 in retention bonuses, were paid to administrators “without formal Board of Curators’ approval of the individual amounts,” the audit report states.
In a statement, system president Mun Choi said, “Our executive compensation program is critical to our capacity to attract and retain top leaders in what is an extremely competitive national higher education market.”
Overall the university system was given a grade of “fair” in the audit report, which was the result of an eight-month review of various areas of operations. A fair grade means system operations need improvement in some areas and that certain areas require immediate attention.
“The UM System strives to be more accountable and transparent in its stewardship of public resources,” Choi said. “We will use the audit report to continue improving our business processes and our operations.”
Among other problems pointed out in the audit are what appear to be excessive vehicle allowances paid to UM System executives, and the position and salary given to former University of Missouri chancellor R. Bowen Loftin after he resigned from the Columbia campus in November 2015 following a period of protests and campus unrest.
“A total of approximately $407,000 in vehicle allowance payments were made to an average of 15 top executive and administrative positions during the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years,” the audit said.
After resigning as chancellor, Loftin “continued to receive his chancellor salary over the following six months, though he had no job title and no official responsibilities,” the audit says
Loftin later became the director of national security research development at MU. In that position his pay was “significantly higher than other research administrators,” according to the report.
Moreover the audit reveals that Loftin was allowed to keep additional compensation not required by his original contract, and was granted developmental leave to spend the remainder of the year traveling “with no clear objectives or deliverables required during this time,” all while receiving his salary, an additional $50,000 travel budget, a $15,560 vehicle allowance, and $35,000 annual stipend.
The state review of the University of Missouri System covered the Board of Curators and the UM System administration but did not include operations of the individual campuses in Kansas City, Rolla, St. Louis and Columbia. It also did not include the University of Missouri Health System.
