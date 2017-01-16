Missouri Gov. Greitens announces $146 million in cuts; higher education takes biggest blow

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Monday he will cut $146.4 million from the state budget because of lower-than-expected revenues and a poor state economy.
More than half the cuts will come from the Department of Higher Education, which oversees the state’s public colleges and universities.
“We must come together, tighten our belts, be smart and wise with our tax dollars, and work our way out of this hole by bringing more jobs with higher pay to the people of Missouri,” Greitens said in a statement.
Greitens said he would not take any money from K-12 education, although the restrictions announced Monday include an $8.6 million cut from the transportation budget of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The budget cuts also include reductions to adult literacy grants and teacher development.
But the biggest cuts by far were made to colleges and universities — almost $79 million in spending for public post-secondary schools was chopped. Included in the reductions is a $55.9 million cut to “core funding” of four-year schools, and $11.9 million in similar cuts for community colleges.
The Greitens reductions include a $3 million cut in the state’s tourism advertising budget, and $1 million in election costs. The budget also cuts $3.3 million in spending for the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Free Enterprise Center.
Greitens revealed his plan to cut the budget in a video posted to Twitter.
In his statement, Greitens said he did not cut programs “essential to public safety,” and said there would be no reductions to pensions and health care obligations.
“The restrictions were targeted, to the extent possible, at rolling back earmarks, new spending items, programs with no established track record of success, and services that are duplicated elsewhere in government,” the governor’s office said in the statement.
There was no immediate reaction from lawmakers, or officials connected with the programs facing cuts.
The reductions, though, were not a great surprise. Lawmakers have said for weeks the budget would have to be reduced because anticipated revenues were not materializing.
The governor said he and the legislature will have to cut spending by $700 million over the next 18 months to balance the state’s books.
Dave Helling
