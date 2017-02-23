Gov. Greitens restores funding for aid to Missouri’s elderly and disabled

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice Pause

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe