Minimum wage question won’t make it onto Kansas City’s April ballot

Kansas City voters will not see a proposed minimum wage increase on their April 4 ballots.
A Jackson County Circuit Court judge basically agreed Tuesday with City Hall that the issue needed more time to go through the city’s customary ordinance approval processes.
Judge Margene Burnett denied an attempt by backers of a minimum wage ordinance to require the city to put the measure on the April ballot. She also said she had no authority at this time to order the ordinance be placed on the August ballot either.
The order said it was the city’s duty was to “ensure that this matter is processed through the Council and placed on the next available ballot which is August 8, 2017.”
The proposed ballot language would ask voters to say yes or no to this question: “Shall the City of Kansas City enact now a municipal minimum wage of $10 per hour increased annually beginning in 2017 by $1.25 per hour to reach $15 per hour in 2021?”
The current minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70 an hour.
The Kansas City Council in July 2015 had approved an ordinance to raise the city’s minimum wage to $13 an hour by 2020, but the Missouri General Assembly stepped in before the ordinance could take effect, prohibiting cities in the state from setting their own minimum wages.
Meanwhile, a group of petitioners had gathered enough signatures to place a $15-an-hour measure on the November 2015 ballot. The city went to court to have it removed, citing the legislature’s ban, and a circuit court judge ruled in September 2015 that the proposal should be stricken from the November ballot.
The petitioners appealed, and the Missouri Supreme Court in January 2017 ruled that the city must “take all steps necessary” to put the proposed ordinance before the voters but did not specify an election date.
That order was handed down Jan. 17. Two days later, the City Council received the petitioners’ amended proposal, which updated the original effective dates and timing of the wage increases.
Council members voted 7-6 on Jan. 19 to place the proposal on the April 4 ballot, but a City Charter provision requires nine votes to waive a three-reading requirement and advance an ordinance on the same day it was introduced.
In a Nov. 8 hearing, Burnett heard an attorney for the city argue that the ordinance shouldn’t be rushed contrary to procedures.
Attorneys for the petitioners argued that too much time already had been lost and that low-wage earners in the city deserved a quick vote.
Attorneys for the city’s election boards argued that the boards were pushing deadlines to proof and print ballots for April 4.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Burnett asked for additional information to help show how often the three-reading rule had been waived and how often a few other election-related processes had been expedited.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments