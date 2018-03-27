Teacher gun bill doesn’t go far enough, Kobach says

A bill that encourages Kansas school districts to allow teachers to carry guns doesn’t go far enough, according to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
The bill, which received a hearing Tuesday, would prevent insurance companies from penalizing school districts that allow teachers and other staff to carry guns. The bill also states that districts that do not allow staff to carry guns could be presumed negligent if a shooting occurs.
Kobach, a Republican candidate for governor, said that the bill falls short because it would still leave the decision in the hands of each district.
"I would like to see something that prohibits a school district from stopping (a teacher from carrying)," Kobach said.
His stance puts him at odds with two of the largest education advocacy groups in the state.
The Kansas Association of School Boards has said that the decision should be left up to individual districts. The Kansas National Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, strongly opposes efforts to arm teachers.
“You don’t solve a gun problem by throwing guns at it. Teachers are not there to shoot people,” said Mark Desetti, the legislative director for the KNEA. “We are dead set opposed to the bill that was heard and any bill that goes further we would be more dead set against.”
