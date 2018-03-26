Bill that promotes arming Kansas teachers draws opposition, concerns about secrecy

A bill that would encourage Kansas teachers to carry concealed guns is on the fast track in Topeka, introduced late in the regular session and creating concern over a lack of transparency about the measure.
A hearing on the House bill, proposed last week, is scheduled for early Tuesday morning. An Overland Park Democrat said thousands have signed a petition opposing the measure.
"I'm just shocked that it's even up for consideration," said Rep. Brett Parker, who is also a teacher in the Olathe school district.
"This bill says that if the district adopts that policy, you have to be able to carry anywhere in the district, which means gun on your hip, kneeling down next to 5-year-olds in a kindergarten classroom. It means in an emotionally disturbed special education room, it means teaching high school seniors who are frequently more physically imposing than their teacher. It's just a recipe for disaster."
Parker said almost 300 people have provided written testimony against the bill.
As part of a concealed carry law in 2013, certain designated teachers and staff would have been allowed to be armed in school buildings. But at the time, the major insurance carrier for the state's school districts said it wouldn't renew policies for districts where concealed guns were allowed.
The new proposal says insurance companies can't penalize school districts if teachers choose to carry guns in their classrooms.
"Concealed carry is already allowed in the school districts," said Rep. Blake Carpenter, who is backing the bill. "This just makes it to where it’s more affordable for the taxpayers in order to have this policy in place so that these school boards can move forward and not pay an arm and a leg in order to harden our schools and make sure our kids are safe."
Under the proposal, if a school district does not authorize teachers to carry concealed handguns, and a shooting occurred, the district could be presumed negligent in protecting children.
"That is currently in the bill, but I'm OK with an amendment that strikes the negligence presumption portion," Carpenter said. "Because I think just from the feedback I've gotten from committee and other members here in the Legislature, let's not distract from the overall conversation."
Mark Tallman, associate executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards, plans to testify against the bill Tuesday morning. His organization, Tallman said, isn't weighing in on whether arming staff is a good or bad idea.
"Our question is who should make that difficult decision?" Tallman said. "We don’t think that the state should be telling you that you can or cannot use this. That’s a decision that can and should be made locally."
Under the legislation, students and parents wouldn’t know which of their school districts' employees were carrying concealed firearms.
"I'm a parent. I'd be the first one down to the office saying do not put my child in a classroom with a gun," said Mark Desetti, legislative director for the Kansas National Education Association, the state's largest teachers union. "But if they honor my request, they have just announced who is unarmed. So that's a dangerous thing."
The measure, House Bill 2789, doesn't include a named sponsor on the printed or online version. It shows the sponsor as the House Federal and State Affairs Committee.
That, along with the fact that the hearing was scheduled so quickly and at an early time, has some lawmakers worried that the process hasn't been open.
"There are so many things that have fallen into place that lack transparency," said Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Republican. "Has anyone been loud and proud that, 'Hey, this bill is awesome'? That is also a concern. ... This is why we need to put names on all bills."
The Star's November series, "Why so secret, Kansas?" revealed that the state is one of the darkest in the country as far government transparency. Last session alone, 94 percent of the laws that were passed stemmed from committee bills with no named sponsor.
After the series, Clayton introduced a bill to change that but her measure has been stalled in a House committee without getting a hearing.
Though the current bill doesn't have a named sponsor, Carpenter said he's the one backing it. But because the time has already passed for legislators to introduce individual bills, he said, it had to be a committee proposal.
"It's not that I'm not trying to be transparent, it's that that's the process that we have to work within right now," said the Derby Republican, who often focuses on Second Amendment issues. "... I would like for there to be more transparency in the process."
One part of HB 2789 that many like is that it calls for school districts to set up standards for security and safety and create response plans. It also calls for gun safety education.
But arming teachers isn't what educators signed up for, Desetti said.
"Teachers don't enter the profession in the hopes of being able to shoot somebody down," Desetti said. "They go in there as nurturing people who want to save the world. And the idea that we should arm them is so patently offensive and absurd."
