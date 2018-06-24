Man fatally shot in Kansas City is identified; search goes on for person of interest

Police on Sunday identified a man who was fatally shot inside a Kansas City home this weekend.
Michael Hooker, 30, was killed in a shooting about 5:45 p.m. Saturday inside a home in the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to search for a 38-year-old man they are calling a person of interest in the shooting.
Police are looking for Rodreko Jennings, who is believed to have shaved his head bald.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
