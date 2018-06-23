Shooting in home kills one in KC, police say. Suspect at large

As news spread through a Kansas City neighborhood that a man had been killed in a shooting, dozens made their way to the block, packing the sidewalks and street.
Some had come simply to witness the commotion. They knew few details. But others were relatives of the suspected victim. They cried into their phones and on their relatives' shoulders. One woman, visibly distraught, bemoaned that police wouldn't let her see the body.
The shooting was inside a home in the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue, Kansas City police said. Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to the area.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect, a man, is at large. It's unclear if he left on foot or by vehicle, Becchina said.
Detectives spoke with potential witnesses on the sidewalk and on doorsteps. Some people shook their heads at the officers' questions, while others broke away early, seemingly too upset to continue.
Disbelief and grief blended on many faces.
A relative of the victim, who didn't wish to be named, pointed to a man she called her uncle and pastor. The man stood near the crime scene tape boundary and alternated between speaking with officers and community members.
Rev. Otis Hooker, who preaches at a church on Troost Avenue, called on the community to come together.
"We're all a family," Hooker told The Star, glancing back at all the people assembled behind him. "We know God has a way of doing things and so does the enemy. So we just got to stay focused and stay prayed up. It's what we got to do."
The killing was the 54th of the year, Becchina said. Justin Powell was found shot to death near a home in the 3100 block of East Linwood Boulevard earlier in the day. In 2017, 150 people were killed in Kansas City.
Comments