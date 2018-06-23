A male victim was found dead near a home in the 3100 block of Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City early Saturday, June 23, 2018, police said in a news release. This is a Google Maps view of the area from March 2017.
Crime

KC cops hear shots fired, find male victim dead at the scene early Saturday, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

June 23, 2018 07:01 AM

A male victim was found dead near a home in the 3100 block of Linwood Boulevard early Saturday, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Police said officers nearby were patrolling the area before 1 a.m. when they heard the sound of shots fired.

Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police said they did not have a description of the suspect, and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

