Kylr Yust arraigned for the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions

The man accused of killing two women whose remains were found in 2017 was arraigned Monday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Kylr Charles Yust, 29, of Kansas City, appeared briefly in court but did not speak.

Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. Kopetsky went missing in 2007 and Runions disappeared in 2016.

Family and friends of both victims attended the hearing.

Yust has entered a plea of not guilty.